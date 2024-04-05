Mumbai News: Civic Body Consults IIT Roorkee To Resolve Malabar Hill Reservoir Issue Amid Contradictory Expert Reports

File Photo

Mumbai: After receiving contradictory reports from two teams of expert panel, the civic body has now consulted the Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee (IIT) to decide the fate of Malabar Hill Reservoir (MHR). Their expert team will study the two reports, examine the site of MHR and will give final recommendations to the BMC, said the civic officials.

The BMC appointed an expert committee of architects, structural engineers, local citizens' representatives, and four professors of the Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay (IIT - B) in November 2023. The civic body received two different reports after four months that created more confusion.

Differing Recommendations from Expert Panels on Malabar Hill Reservoir

The expert team from IIT-Bombay recommended construction of a new tank with a usable capacity of 52.44 million liters per day for emptying the existing tank for repairs or reconstruction of the reservior. While the other expert team representing citizens has stated that the reservoir is in good structural condition and does not require demolition or reconstruction for the next 10–15 years as there is no danger of collapse disrupting the water supply. The final report by the experts was submitted on March 5.

BMC Consults With IIT Roorkee For Malabar Hill Reservoir Decision

However, due to contrasting reports, the BMC could not draw a conclusion.

Hence, the civic body seeks the intervention of the third party, IIT - Roorkee, from Uttarakhand. "We have consulted the experts from IIT Roorkee. They have agreed to our request and will study the two reports submitted by the expert panel. Their team is expected to visit Mumbai and examine the reservoir in Malabar Hill. We are looking forward to their opinion that will help us to make a final decision," said a senior civic official. The 135-year-old reservoir beneath the Hanging Garden supplies 147 million litres of water per day to south Mumbai. Its reconstruction and augmentation proposal was approved in February 2022 at an estimated cost of Rs698 crore. Locals were up in arms against the project as it required axing of 189 fully grown trees.