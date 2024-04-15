Mumbai News: Civic Authorities Gear Up For Pre-Monsoon Work In D Ward

D Ward | BMC (Website)

Mumbai: Ahead of the monsoon, the civic officials are on their toes to ensure that the pre-monsoon work gets completed by a deadline of May 31. The civic authorities took review of work in D ward comprising areas such as Grant road, Charni road and Sandhurst road etc. The civic officials have also been instructed to issue notices to the dangerous buildings in these areas and get them repaired immediately.

BMC And Railway Officials Collaborate For Mumbai Railway Stations Review

The municipal commissioner Bhushan Gagrani had recently held a review meeting along with, Railway officials to discuss issues regarding Mumbai Central, Charni Road, Grant Road and Sandhurst Road railway stations.

BMC and Railway officials also carried out a joint inspection of Central and Western railway stations and railway tracks under the jurisdiction of BMC Zone-1, on Saturday. Deputy municipal commissioner (DMC - zone 1) Sangeeta Hasnale and railway officials carried out inspection of the works on Sunday.

Dire Measures Urged For Dilapidated Buildings In Mumbai's D Ward

She inspected the buildings near the Sandhurst Road railway line and directed officials to carry out measures such as removing silt, garbage and debris and cleaning of drains. There are several dilapidated buildings in D ward, which need to be immediately vacated.

Hasnale instructed the officials of the building and factory department to inspect such buildings that require immediate repair work and sent them notices. The civic officials said that they will try their best to persuade the residents of these dangerous buildings facing demolition to vacate on their own accord.