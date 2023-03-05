Mumbai: D Ward undertakes pilot project to segregate 100% waste at source

File

Mumbai: The civic D ward has undertaken a pilot project at three places to segregate 100% waste at source. Accordingly, around 200 societies have been instructed to segregate dry and wet waste on a daily basis.

Punitive action will be taken for not following the instructions, warned a senior civic official.

10 metric ton of waste per day

As per the solid waste management (SWM) rules, 2016, the civic body is required to achieve waste management at source. To encourage housing societies to 100% waste segregation, the BMC implemented a pilot project in Worli (G South) and Khar (H West) from November 15. Now D ward has taken an initiative to continue the project of waste segregation in their area.

The ward comprises areas such as Walkeshwar, Girgaon Chowpatty, Tardeo, Haji Ali, and Mumbai Central. The ward office has undertaken a pilot project in the societies on NepeanSea road, Bhulabhai Desai Road and Bombay Improvement Trust (BIT) chawl in Mumbai Central. Around 200 societies in these areas generate 10 metric ton of waste daily. The societies have been segregating dry and wet waste for the last eight days.

Dry, wet and household hazardous waste

Assistant Municipal Commissioner of D ward, Sharad Ughade, “We have made it mandatory to segregate the dry, wet and household hazardous waste. Separate vehicles have been made available to carry out the segregated waste. To encourage the people we have also carried out awareness campaigns in the form of street plays and rallies. If the project turns out to be successful, it will be implemented throughout the ward after some modifications.”