Mumbai: BMC announces 10% water cut between March 9-11; check affected areas

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Saturday informed that 11 municipal wards in Mumbai will face a 10 per cent water cut for two days owing to pipeline repair work.
According to the civic body, the water cut will be implemented from 10 am on March 9 to 10 am on March 11. Due to this, water supply in some areas and wards will be affected and a 10 per cent water cut will be imposed, the civic body stated.
11 municipal wards will be affected by the cut.
The water cut will be operated as follows
The M East and M West wards in the eastern suburbs will be without water.
Water will be cut off in T ward, Mulund East and West areas, S Ward, Bhandup East, Nahur, Kanjurmarg, and Vikhroli East regions, N ward Vikhroli East, Ghatkopar East and West areas, and L Ward Kurla East area.
The entire B, E, F south, and F north areas of the island city will be without water. Bombay Port Trust and Naval areas in A ward will also be affected.
