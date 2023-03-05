e-Paper Get App
Mumbai: BMC announces 10% water cut between March 9-11; check affected areas

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, March 05, 2023, 04:24 PM IST
Mumbai: BMC announces 10% water cut between March 9-11; check affected areas | PTI

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Saturday informed that 11 municipal wards in Mumbai will face a 10 per cent water cut for two days owing to pipeline repair work.

According to the civic body, the water cut will be implemented from 10 am on March 9 to 10 am on March 11. Due to this, water supply in some areas and wards will be affected and a 10 per cent water cut will be imposed, the civic body stated.

11 municipal wards will be affected by the cut.

The water cut will be operated as follows

  • The M East and M West wards in the eastern suburbs will be without water.

  • Water will be cut off in T ward, Mulund East and West areas, S Ward, Bhandup East, Nahur, Kanjurmarg, and Vikhroli East regions, N ward Vikhroli East, Ghatkopar East and West areas, and L Ward Kurla East area.

  • The entire B, E, F south, and F north areas of the island city will be without water. Bombay Port Trust and Naval areas in A ward will also be affected.

