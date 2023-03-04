10% water cut to repair pipeline damaged by Thane’s bridge work; check areas affected

Thane: The BMC will impose a 10% water cut in a few wards to undertake repair work of a pipeline damaged due to construction of the new Kopri bridge in Thane West.
Water supply will be restricted from 10am on March 9 to 10am on March 11 in T-Ward (Mulund East and West), S-Ward (Bhandup East, Nahur, Kanjurmarg and Vikhroli East), N-Ward (Vikhroli East, Ghatkopar East and West). The supply would also be affected in A-Ward (BPT and Naval areas), and B, E, F-South and F-North wards.
