Mumbai News: BMC Initiates Alignment Work On Gokhale Bridge With CD Barfiwala Flyover

Mumbai : The BMC started work on the alignment of the Gopal Krishna Gokhale Bridge with the CD Barfiwala Flyover in Andheri on Sunday evening. The work will be carried out under the supervision of experts from the Indian Institute of Technology - Bombay (IIT- B) and Veermata Jijabai Tecnological Institute (VJTI). The civic body aims to bridge the gap of nearly two metres by the end of June.

The one arm of the newly constructed Gokhale Bridge was opened on February 26. But due to the height gap between the two bridges, the motorists were facing inconvenience. So, the civic authorities have approached VJTI, who in their report recommended merging the two bridges by raising four spans. However, IIT - Bombay suggested some modifications in VJTI's report and suggested aligning the two structures by raising even two spans.

BMC's Strategic Steps Amid Election Code For Gokhale Bridge Reconstruction

Since the model code of conduct for the upcoming Loksabha election is in place, the BMC would have required the permission of the election commission to invite a separate tender for the work. To avoid any delay in work, the civic body has allotted the alignment work to the existing contractor working on the reconstruction of Gokhale Bridge. The BMC's bridges department informed the contractor to start the work of merging of the north side arm of CD Barfiwala flyover under the supervision of VJTI last Thursday.

"The alignment work will be carried out under strict supervision of the techniques approved by IIT-B and VJTI, safety and barricading and accountability. The work is expected to be completed in 90 days," said the civic official. The BMC will spend Rs. 3 crores on matching the level of the two flyovers on one side of the bridge. Meanwhile, the girders for the second part of the bridge are being brought to Mumbai from its workshop in Ambala and the process of assembling will begin in next month. The Gokhale bridge is expected to fully opened by December 2024.