Mumbai News: City's Water crisis Persists, Lakes Yet To Overflow | Photo: Representative Image

Mumbai: The water crisis in Mumbai persists as the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) administration has confirmed that the major lakes supplying water to the city are yet to overflow. Reports of overflowing lakes have been refuted by the civic body, who have clarified that while the water-level in small lakes like Tulsi, Modak Sagar, and Vihar have reached capacity, major lakes such as Upper Vaitarna and Bhatsa are only 70% full. The civic body is monitoring the situation for now and can determine whether the water crisis has ended or not only after measuring the water stock on October 1.

BMC to review current water levels in October

The hydraulic department has stated that since the rainfall has been lower than what we received in July, it is wrong to claim that the concerns over water supply have been resolved. The BMC’s hydraulic department will review current water levels in October and formulate a plan for daily water supply in Mumbai. As per an officer, just 1% of water can sufficiently supply water to the city for three days.

Addressing recent events, the BMC has clarified that the doors of Madhya Vaitarna lakes were opened for technical reasons. The water was channelled through the river and eventually accumulated in the Modak Sagar lake, leading to misconceptions that the lakes are overflowing. With Upper Vaitarna at 71% and Bhatsa at 78% capacity, the collective water stock across all lakes is at 83.51%. The civic body has urged citizens to use water wisely.

