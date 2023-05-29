Mumbai News: City to soon have CAAQMS at 5 locations from June

Representation picture

Mumbai : The Continuous Ambient Air Quality Monitoring Systems (CAAQMS) at five different locations in Mumbai will finally be commissioned in June. The cost of installation of the monitoring stations is around Rs 6.90 crore.

The BMC has undertaken a few measures to improve the air quality of the city. Accordingly, the civic body has started installation of CAAQMS in Sewri, Pant Nagar in Ghatkopar, Govandi, Charkop in Kandivali and Veermata Jijabai Bhosale Udhyan at Byculla zoo. These new air monitoring stations will be operational by next month, the civic officials said. Currently, there are 20 CAAQMS in Mumbai, out of which 11 are being monitored by the pollution control board, while nine centres are being operated by the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR) - Joint Project by IITM and Indian Meteorological Department (IMD).

Need to install CAAQMS

Three years ago, when the city was experiencing and recording bad air quality, the BMC came up with an idea to install its own CAAQMS. It is also a part of its mandate to increase the number of Air Quality Index (AQI) monitoring stations under the Mumbai Climate Action Plan (MCAP). However, the project was delayed during the Covid -19 pandemic. The BMC have also appointed the National Environmental Engineering Research Institute (NEERI) to carry out a study for the identification of air pollution hotspots in Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR). The study is expected to be completed in 12 months.

Mumbai has recorded worse air quality than Delhi between November 2022 to February 2023. The air Quality Index (AQI) between 301 and 400 is considered very poor and triggers a health alert for everyone. The lower the AQI value, the cleaner the air, while a higher AQI indicates a greater level of air pollution and health concerns.



