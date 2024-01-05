Mumbai News: City Museums Receive Emails Threatening Bomb Blasts

Worli’s Nehru Science Centre |

Several major museums including Worli’s Nehru Science Centre, Colaba’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Vastu Sangrahalaya, etc. received threat emails from unknown sources warning about bomb blasts.

According to the police, these emails were made by unknown persons back to back at several museums starting Friday morning. The first email was received by CSMVS in Colaba and soon later the others received it as well.

As it was alerted to the police by museum authorities, police along with a bomb disposal squad gathered around the museum and started the probe. However, nothing suspicious was found by them.

As per standard operating procedures they inspected all the museums that received the email and by Friday night, the Colaba police registered a first information report (FIR) against unknown persons for sending hoax emails about the bomb blasts.

Just five days ago, during New Year’s eve, police had received a threat call from an unknown person who warned about bomb blasts in the city. The caller, who made the call on Mumbai Police’s helpline number said the city will witness a bomb blast during the new year and disconnected the call.