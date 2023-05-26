Mumbai News: City cop's brother beaten to death on suspicion of theft; 4 held | Representative pic

Mumbai: A 29-year-old man was allegedly beaten to death by a group of people on suspicion of theft in Mumbai's Borivali on Thursday, police said.

"Four persons were detained for allegedly beating to death a 29-year-old man on suspicion of theft in the Kasturba Marg police station area," Mumbai police said.

The deceased was identified as Pravin Lahane who is the brother of a police officer. The police have registered a case under sections 304, 143, 144, 147, 148 and 149 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Further investigation is underway.

Similar incident reported earlier in Worli

Earlier on May 12, a 42-year-old man was allegedly beaten to death in Mumbai's Worli area. Three accused have been arrested in connection with the murder which happened in the late hours on Wednesday, the police added.

The accused, identified as Sachin Kavander, Sada Kavander and Bhavesh beat Rajan Das with sticks and stones. It was found that the accused had a personal enmity with the victim. A case has been registered under section 302 of IPC, said police.

Victim was declared dead on arrival at hospital

Having got the information of the incident, the police reached the spot to find Rajan Das, a Prem Nagar, Worli resident lying on the road sustaining severe injuries, said Mumbai police. Rajan was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital where he was declared to death though. The police said Rajan allegedly misbehaved with the wife of one of the accused, prompting them to attack him.

