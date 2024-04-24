 Mumbai News: Central Railways' Main Line Suburban Services Disrupted Due To Technical Glitch Causing Delay And Frustration Among Commuters
Kamal MishraUpdated: Wednesday, April 24, 2024, 08:05 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image | File

On Wednesday evening proved to be a challenging commute for many passengers relying on the Central Railway's main line suburban services. A series of unfortunate events, including a cattle run over and a technical glitch, caused significant delays and frustration among commuters.

The trouble began between Khardi and Umbermali, where a tragic incident occurred at around 5:18 am. A suburban train was halted due to a cattle run over, leading to disruptions along the line. Despite efforts to resolve the situation promptly, the incident caused delays and inconvenience for passengers traveling during the morning rush hour.

Railway Authorities' Alternative Measures Amid Suburban Rail Disruptions

To alleviate the situation, railway authorities deployed alternative measures. Another locomotive was brought in to pull the affected train to safety, eventually reaching Kasara yard. However, the delays had a ripple effect, impacting the punctuality of subsequent services and causing congestion at major stations along the main line.

Technical Glitch Adds To Chaos During Evening Rush Hour On Central Railways' Main Line

Adding to the woes, a technical glitch further compounded the issues during the evening rush hour. A suburban train experienced difficulties near Ghatkopar, disrupting services and exacerbating the already strained situation. Although Central Railway assured passengers that only a few services were delayed by up to 15 minutes, reports from commuters painted a different picture.

Passengers lamented that a majority of suburban services on the main line were running behind schedule, leading to overcrowding and chaos at stations. "The combination of the cattle run over and technical malfunction created a perfect storm of disruptions, testing the patience of commuters and highlighting the vulnerabilities of the suburban rail network" said a frequent commuter.

