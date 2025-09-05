Mumbai News: Central Railway Vigilance Seizes ₹37,000 Unaccounted Cash In LTT Raid | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

In a major crackdown on irregularities, the Vigilance Department of Central Railway conducted a surprise inspection at Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT) and seized Rs 11,000 in unaccounted cash from a Travelling Ticket Examiner (TTE) of Train No. 22116 Karmali-LTT AC Express on Friday.

Cash Recovered from Ticket Checkers’ Office

Apart from this, Vigilance officials also recovered Rs 25,920 in unaccounted cash from the ticket checkers’ office at LTT. Both amounts were seized for further investigation.

Six-Hour Raid at LTT

The raid, which lasted for over six hours, focused on the Chief Ticket Inspector (CTI) office at LTT. Officials carried out detailed checks of all on-duty ticket checking staff, particularly those associated with the Karmali Express.

TTE Found with Excess Cash

“During the operation, TTE Nikhil Rathod was found carrying Rs 11,000 more than the amount he had officially declared as personal cash before starting duty a mandatory requirement under railway rules,” said an official.

Mandatory Cash Declaration Rules

Railway sources explained that every ticket-checking staff member must declare the amount of personal cash they carry before duty. This rule ensures accountability and helps prevent unauthorized earnings.

Irregularities under Scrutiny

While the exact source of the unaccounted cash is yet to be determined, officials suspect that the money may have been collected through unauthorised or illegal means.

Disciplinary Action Likely

Senior railway authorities have assured that disciplinary action will be taken against those found guilty once the investigation is complete.

Vigilance Drive Against Corruption

Confirming the development, a senior official said, “This raid is part of the Central Railway Vigilance Department’s continued efforts to curb corruption and enforce transparency among frontline staff.”