Mumbai News: Central Railway To Run 38 Additional Summer Special Train To Various Destination

File Photo

Considering the increased rush of passengers during summer season, Central Railway has decided to run 38 Additional Summer Special train services to clear the extra rush of passengers.

Its includes 36 Tri-weekly AC Specials between Lokmanya Tilak Terminus, Mumbai and Thivim and 2 Specials between Lokmanya Tilak Terminus, Mumbai and Danapur.

LTT-Thivim-LTT Tri-weekly AC Special (36 trips) 01017 AC special will depart Lokmanya Tilak Terminus, Mumbai at 10.15 pm every Tuesday, Friday and Sunday from 26th April 2024 to 04th June 2024 and arrive Thivim at 09.50 am next day.

01018 (18 trips) AC special will depart Thivim at 4.35 pm every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday from 27th April 2024 to 05th June 2024 and arrive Lokmanya Tilak Terminus, Mumbai at 03.45 am next day.

Halts: Thane, Panvel, Roha, Mangaon, Veer, Khed, Chiplun, Savarda, Sangameshwar Road, Ratnagiri, Adavali, Vilavade, Rajapur, Vaibhavwadi Road, Kankavali, Sindhudurg, Kudal and Sawantwadi Road, Composition: 15 AC-3 Tier and 2 Generator Cars.

LTT-Danapur Specials (2 trips)01011 special will leave LTT Mumbai at 10.30 hrs on Friday, 26th April 2024 and will arrive Danapur at 7 pm next day. 01012 special will leave Danapur at 10 pm on Saturday, 27 th April 2024 and will arrive LTT Mumbai at 04.50 am on third day.

Halts: Thane, Kalyan, Igatpuri, Nashik Road, Bhusaval, Itarsi, Jabalpur, Satna, Manikpur, Prayagraj Chheoki and Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Jn.Composition: Two AC 2-Tier cum AC-3 Tier, Three AC-3 Tier, 8 Sleeper Class, 6 General Second Class including 2 Luggage cum Guard’s Brake Vans. (19 ICF Coaches)

For booking tickets visit nearest computerised reservation centres or website www.irctc.co.in For detailed timings at halts of special trains please visit www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in or download NTES App.

Passengers are requested to avail these summer special train services.