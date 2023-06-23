Mumbai News: Central Railway Conducts E-Auction For Station Advertising Contracts

Representative Image | FPJ

Mumbai Division of the Central Railways recently achieved a significant milestone by successfully conducting an E-auction for advertising contracts of three stations on 22nd June 2023. The innovative E-auction platform allows open bidding for earning contract tenders, revolutionising the tendering process in the Indian Railways.

Accelerated process saves time, increases revenue

Traditionally, the manual and E-tendering systems used to take approximately 30-45 days for tender finalisation. However, with the introduction of the E-auction system, the entire process has been streamlined, reducing the timeframe to a mere one day. This accelerated process not only saves time for both contractors and the railways but also contributes to increased revenue earning for the Indian Railways.

The E-auction for the advertising contracts of Thane station, Taloja Panchanand, and Sion station concluded on the same day, with the tenders finalized online. The bids received for these contracts are expected to generate substantial revenue of 1.76 Crores per annum, amounting to 9.37 Crores over the course of the next five years.

System a game-changer

The highest bid received for the Thane station advertising contract amounted to Rs. 30.30 lakhs per annum. Similarly, the Taloja Panchanand contract attracted the highest bid of Rs. 25.30 lakhs per annum. Notably, the Sion station advertising contract garnered an impressive highest bid of Rs. 1.21 Crores per annum.

"The online E-auction system has proven to be a game-changer for the Indian Railways, significantly reducing the time required for tender finalization. By adopting this efficient process, Mumbai Division has set an example for other divisions to follow, ensuring quicker revenue generation and improved efficiency," said Dr Shivraj Manaspure chief public relations officer of CR.