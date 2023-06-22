Mumbai News: RPF Registers Case Against Illegal Advertising at CSMT | FPJ

The Railway Protection Force of Central Railway took swift action against the defacement of the CSMT heritage building and registered a case against the owner of a famous snack shop in South Mumbai on Thursday.

The incident came to light when a Twitter user expressed distress over the defacement of the architectural marvel of the CSMT building, highlighting the urgent need for stern action to preserve its beauty. "Whosoever's this missing cookie is, it is so defacing #worldheritagesite and hence deserves stern action" (sic) tweeted a Twitter user with pictures of an unauthorised advertisement on June 22nd at around 3:55 pm.

Inquiry initiated in matter

In response to a concerned Twitter user, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) of the Central Railway immediately took action against the owner of the Bakelive_india Colaba branch. "The RPF registered a case against the owner for the unauthorised pasting of advertising posters on the pillars of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) Heritage Building, a world heritage site, in violation of relevant sections of the Railways Act," tweeted the RPF of Central Railways Mumbai division at around 9:15 pm.

Assuring the concerned user of their commitment, the RPF promptly responded, stating that they have initiated an inquiry into the matter. The CSMT Heritage Building, renowned for its remarkable Gothic architecture and historical significance, holds a special place in India's cultural heritage.

This incident serves as a reminder for all citizens to respect and cherish our heritage structures, contributing to the collective effort of preserving our cultural legacy for future generations.

The CSMT Heritage Building continues to captivate visitors from around the world, and the Central Railway, in collaboration with the RPF, remains committed to maintaining its integrity and splendor. This swift response by the authorities reaffirms their dedication to protecting and preserving India's rich heritage.