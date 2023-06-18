Mumbai News: Central Railways' Parel Station Emerges As Favourite Choice Of Advertisers At E-Auction |

In a recent e-auction for non-digital media advertising slots at various stations in Mumbai's Central Railways division, Parel Station has emerged as the favorite choice among advertisers. The station secured the highest bid, generating an impressive revenue of Rs. 32,04,000 for one year. Advertisers recognized the footfall of Parel, making it a valuable opportunity for brand exposure.

Details On Other Stations

Thakurli Station also garnered significant attention from advertisers, fetching a remarkable amount of Rs. 26,75,340 and becoming the second most favorable spot. The strategic location of Thakurli made it an attractive choice for advertisers aiming to reach their target audience effectively.

Kopar Station of Central Railways Mumbai division achieved a commendable bid value of Rs. 18,15,300 per annum, securing the third position. Advertisers recognized Kopar station for its potential to reach a substantial commuter population.

"A total of nine stations had their advertising slots booked for a three-year period. The auction attracted significant interest from advertisers, leading to competitive bidding and impressive financial outcomes. In addition to Parel, Thakurli, and Kopar, the advertising slots at Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT), Guru Teg Bahadur Nagar (GTBN), Sewri, Tilak Nagar, Dolavli, and Asangaon railway stations were also sold" said Dr Shivraj Manaspure chief public relations officer of CR.

"Asangaon Station received a bid of Rs. 6,50,000, showcasing its significance in reaching out to the commuter population and maximizing brand exposure. Similarly LTT's advertising slot garnered a substantial amount of Rs. 6,33,000 for one year " he said adding that Tilak Nagar Station also secured a bid of Rs. 4,00,000 for one year, providing advertisers with an opportunity to capture the attention of daily commuters.

Details on Central Railways' Harbour Arm Stations

The advertising slot at GTBN Station obtained a bid of Rs. 3,50,000, recognizing its potential to generate brand visibility among commuters.

The Sewri Station's advertising slot fetched a bid of Rs. 3,40,000 for one year, while Dolavli Station was acquired for Rs. 30,000. These figures demonstrate the diverse range of options available to advertisers with varying budgetary requirements.

"The cumulative earnings from the successful e-auction amounted to an impressive Rs. 1,00,97,640 per annum, highlighting the lucrative nature of station advertising through non-digital media. The total contract value for the advertising slots reached an impressive Rs. 3,02,92,920 for three years, indicating the substantial investment made by advertisers to secure prime advertising locations" said an official of CR.

"The outcome of this e-auction emphasizes the enduring appeal and effectiveness of non-digital station advertising as a powerful medium for reaching a wide audience" he said.