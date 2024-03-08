Mumbai News: CBI Busts Major Human Trafficking Networks, Searches Underway At More Than 10 Locations In 7 Cities

Representational Image

Mumbai: CBI has busted a major human trafficking networks running across the country targeting gullible youths on the promise of offering lucrative jobs abroad. These traffickers have been operating as an organized network and were luring Indian nationals through social media channels like Youtube etc. and also through their local contacts, agents for highly paid jobs in Russia.

Thereafter, the trafficked Indian nationals were trained in combat roles and deployed at front bases in Russia - Ukraine War Zone against their wishes, thus,putting their lives in grave danger. It has been ascertained that some of the victims also got grievously injured in the war zone.

CBI Launches Case Against Visa Consultancy Firms For Human Trafficking

The CBI stated that accused among others include – M/s 24x7 RAS Overseas Foundation, KG Marg, New Delhi and its Director Suyash Mukut, M/s O.S.D Bros Travels & Visa Services Pvt Ltd., Mumbai and its Director Rakesh Pandey, M/s Adventure Visa Services Pvt Ltd., Chandigarh, Punjab and its Director Manjeet Singh and Baba Vlogs Overseas Recruitment Solutions Pvt Ltd., Dubai and its Director Faisal Abdul Mutalib Khan @ Baba.

According to the CBI, in this regard, a case of human trafficking is registered on 06.03.2024 against private Visa Consultancy Firms and agents and others who have been found engaged in trafficking of Indian Nationals to Russia under the guise of better employment and high paying jobs. The human trafficking network of these agents is spread over several States across the country.

CBI Conducts Raids Across Multiple Locations In India

CBI is conducting simultaneous searches at around 13 locations in Delhi, Trivandrum, Mumbai, Ambala, Chandigarh, Madurai and Chennai. So far cash amounting over Rs. 50 lakhs, incriminating documents and electronic records like laptops, mobiles, desktops, CCTV footage etc. have been seized.

"Searches are going on. Certain suspects have also been detained for questioning at various locations. So far around 35 instances of victims sent abroad have been established. The identity of more trafficking victims are also being established. Investigation is continuing," said a CBI official.

An appeal is made to the general public not to fall prey for such false promises of jobs by the dubious recruitment agencies and agents, officials said.