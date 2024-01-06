Mumbai News: CBI Books CGST Inspector In Disproportionate Assets Case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday registered a disproportionate assets case against a Central Goods and Services Tax (CGST) official. The agency officials claimed that the accused VK Gupta had amassed disproportionate assets to the tune of ₹21.53 lakh.

In June last year, manager of a private company in Damoh (Madhya Pradesh) had complained to the CBI that then superintendent of CGST Jabalpur Kapil Kamble had allegedly demanded a bribe of ₹1 crore from him for issuing a factory release order of his company. The CBI had then registered an offence against Kamble.

CBI raided the residence of the accused

“During the investigation of the said case registered against Kapil Kamble, superintendent CGST, Jabalpur, the name of inspector VK Gupta had also emerged. The residence of Gupta was also searched and incriminating documents regarding investments made by him in movable, immovable properties were seized. The officials had also seized cash ₹18.29 lakh from his residence. The scrutiny of the said documents revealed that Gupta has amassed assets which are disproportionate to his known sources of income,” said a CBI official.