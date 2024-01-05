Rajasthan: CBI Gets General Consent To Probe Cases In State

Representative image

Jaipur: Changing one more decision of the previous Congress government, the BJP government in Rajasthan has restored general consent to the Central Bureau of Investigation for probing any cases in the state.

Now, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) will be able to investigate any case in the state without the approval of the state government.

The Ashok government withdrew the general consent to the central probe agency on July 19, 2020, following a political backlash and since then the CBI has been probing only those cases that were handled over to it by the state government.

ED was probing cases before CBI

The BJP during the Congress government had alleged irregularities in the Jal Jeevan Mission, question paper leak and the information and Technology department but the CBI could not start the probe and the Enforcement Directorate was probing the cases.

Now after restoring the general consent, the central probe agency may take up these cases which have alleged involvement of some Congress leaders and senior officials.

The press release of the government said that the BJP government in the state is working by adopting the policy of zero tolerance against corruption“ CBI will be able to take quick and effective action against the corrupt,” the release said