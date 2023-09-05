 Mumbai News: Case Filed Against Individual For Attempting To Travel To Greece On Fake Visa
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai News: Case Filed Against Individual For Attempting To Travel To Greece On Fake Visa

Mumbai News: Case Filed Against Individual For Attempting To Travel To Greece On Fake Visa

The boarding pass and passport indicated his travel from Mumbai to Greece via Paris.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, September 05, 2023, 11:05 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai News: Case Filed Against Individual For Attempting To Travel To Greece On Fake Visa | Representational Image

Mumbai: The airport authority has registered a case against an individual for allegedly attempting to travel to Greece with a fake passport. The accused has been identified as Rup Kumar Ashok Kumar Gayen. The case was filed at the Sahar police station under Sections 420 (cheating and dishonesty), 465 (forgery), 468 (forgery for the purpose of cheating), and 471 (forged document) of the IPC Act and Section 12 of the Passport Act.

Read Also
Mumbai News: Man Arrested For Entering India Multiple Times Using Fake Passport
article-image

How was he caught

According to the FIR, on September 3, Rup Kumar Ashok Gayen presented three boarding passes at the immigration counter. The boarding pass and passport indicated his travel from Mumbai to Greece via Paris. Upon inspecting the passport, it was discovered that a 'C' type Greece visa was affixed on page number 9 of his passport. When the immigration officer inquired about the visa, he stated that he had traveled to the Republic of Azerbaijan for educational purposes on July 13, 2023, and returned to India on August 22, 2023. In the Republic of Azerbaijan, an agent named Tarun R.T. had provided him with a Greece visa for Rs. 2 lakhs. Now, he intended to visit Greece as a tourist. The immigration officer contacted the relevant Ambassador and cross-checked the visa, revealing that it was fake.

The immigration officer filed a case against him under various sections on September 3

Read Also
Mumbai News: Man Attempts To Fly To Kuwait With False Date Of Birth On Passport, Case Registered
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai News: BMC To Install CCTVs On Key Water Pipelines

Mumbai News: BMC To Install CCTVs On Key Water Pipelines

Thane: TMC's RDMC Rescues Female Monitor Lizard From Drain In Wagle Estate

Thane: TMC's RDMC Rescues Female Monitor Lizard From Drain In Wagle Estate

FPJ Cyber Secure: Senior Journalist Loses ₹2.60 Lakh In Online Electricity Bill Fraud

FPJ Cyber Secure: Senior Journalist Loses ₹2.60 Lakh In Online Electricity Bill Fraud

Thane: RTO Inspector And Associate Held For Demanding ₹300 Bribe At Talasari Check Post

Thane: RTO Inspector And Associate Held For Demanding ₹300 Bribe At Talasari Check Post

Mumbai: Man Arrested For Allegedly Molesting Woman At Vidyavihar Station; Held

Mumbai: Man Arrested For Allegedly Molesting Woman At Vidyavihar Station; Held