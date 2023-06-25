Mumbai News: Builder Jayesh Tanna Booked In Another Case For Cheating Kandivali Woman Of ₹8 Cr

Mumbai News: Builder Jayesh Tanna Booked For Cheating Kandivali Woman Of ₹8 Cr |

Mumbai Police have filed yet another case against builder Jayesh Tanna, this time for allegedly defrauding a woman of more than Rs8 crore.

According to Kandivali police, Babita Gandhi (55) said in her complaint that from 1995 to 2009, her parents lived in a bungalow opposite the fire brigade station near Kandivali’s SV Road.

Tanna Borrowed Money From Complainant's Mother

One day Tanna – the son of a friend of Babita’s mother, Kamlaben – came to know that the bungalow was on sale and bought the property in 2012. After buying the bungalow, Tanna told Kamlaben that he was a builder and needed money. From 2012 to 2016, Tanna borrowed Rs 5.85 crore from Kamlaben, promising to pay her interest.

Tanna paid interest on the money, but in 2017 he stopped making payments. In 2018, Kamlaben asked Tanna for her money. He instead offered a shop and a flat in a housing society in lieu of cash.

Kamlaben got possession of the properties in 2019. The same year her husband died and a few months later Covid-19 swept through the country.

Tanna Asked For More Money

In November 2020, Tanna asked Babita for more money and she gave him Rs1 crore. He promised to pay her Rs1.7 lakh interest every month.

After taking the money, Tanna gave interest to Babita for just seven months. Tanna later told the family that he would pay them Rs2 crore in cash and give two flats to settle his debts. However, he only gave them Rs1.75 crore. Finally Babita lodged a complaint against Tanna at Kandivali police station.

An official said the police have registered an FIR against the builder under Sections 406 and 420 of the Indian Penal Code.

Tanna is already facing several cases in the city. Two months ago, the Economic Offence Wing of Mumbai Police had arrested him in the case of cheating. A total of three cases are registered against Tanna in Kandivali. The builder is currently in jail.