Mumbai News: Body Found Hanging In Empty Local Coach At Virar Carshed; Probe On

Mumbai: A dead body was found hanging in an empty local train coach during routine maintenance checks at Virar Carshed. The body was found around 10pm on Saturday, following the train's arrival from Virar earlier that day at 4.30 pm.

Probe Launched In The Matter

A senior officer said that the routine inspection yielded a grim discovery as maintenance staff stumbled upon the deceased individual. Government Railway Police officials were promptly alerted, and upon their arrival, legal procedures were adhered to before the body was sent for postmortem. Further investigation is on by Government Railway Police.

Another Incident Reported In Thane

A 32-year-old woman was found dead in a room of a lodge in Thane district on Dec 10, police said. The body of Jyoti Todarmal was found in a lodge in Kalyan town this morning, an official from MFC police station said.

Deceased Had Checked In With A Man

Todarmal had checked into the lodge with a man on Saturday afternoon, and he later left the establishment without informing anyone, he said.

The housekeeping staff found the woman lying dead in a suspicious manner in the room, the official said. The body was sent for post-mortem and the cause of death was not known, he said, adding that the police are on the lookout for the man.