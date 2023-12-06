Mumbai Crime: 8-Yr-Old Girl Gone Out To Buy Ice-Cream Found Dead In Chawl Room In Vasai, Body Was Stuffed In Plastic Bag | Representative Image

Mumbai: In a disturbing incident from Vasai, an 8-year-old girl's mutilated body was found in a plastic bag in a locked, vacant room in the area on Monday. Just three days before the horrific discovery, the girl went missing from her home on Friday last week (Nov 1) in the evening. The class 3 student, hailing from Vasai's Vanyacha pada locality, reportedly had gone out to play with Rs 5 from her father for an ice-cream treat.

Kidnapping Case Registered Initially

As the girl didn't return late in the evening, her concerned family initiated a search for the missing child. Their concerns deepened even more when she failed to show up late night. Her father took immediate action, registering a kidnapping case at Pelhar police station. With the mother and brother away in their village, the family plastered posters in the locality and announced a reward of Rs 20,000 for any information leading to her whereabouts.

After days of uncertainty and searching, tragedy struck when the police received a call on Monday morning reporting a foul smell emanating from a room in a nearby chawl. Responding swiftly, the police broke open the door, revealing the gruesome discovery of the girl's decomposed body. Her legs were tied with a belt and the body was concealed in a plastic bag.

Murder Investigation Unfolds

A case of murder has been registered against unidentified individuals, as suspicions arise about foul play in this tragic incident. The locked room, where the body was discovered, is now a focal point of investigation. The owner has been summoned for questioning, with police exploring the possibility that the perpetrator had been monitoring the child and forcibly brought her to the room.

The body has been sent for autopsy. Authorities are trying to ascertain if there were signs of sexual abuse. With no CCTV cameras in the vicinity, the investigation hinges on piecing together the events that led to this heart-wrenching outcome.