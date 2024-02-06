Mumbai News: BMC To Start Work To Build 2 C&D Waste Recycling Plants In Gorai And Shilphata

BMC headquarters | File photo

Mumbai: The BMC is all set to start work on processing 1,200 tonnes of construction and demolition (C&D) waste at two plants in the eastern and the western suburbs. The contract has been awarded and the work on the plant will start in the next few days. The civic body has also made provision of Rs. 230 crores in the budget for 2024-25 for setting up these plants.

A plant to be set up at Gorai will handle the waste generated in the western suburbs, while the one at Shilphata will cater to the eastern suburbs and the island city. These two centres will scientifically process debris generated from construction sites. The plants are being built on a ‘tipping fee model’ which means the contractor would be paid on a per-tonne basis.

"Each centre will have a minimum processing capacity of 70 tons per hour (TPH) and will process a minimum of 600 tons per day (TPD) of C&D. These plants will process debris and manufacture precast products such as paver blocks etc. The products will be sold by the contractor. The BMC will pay a user fee of Rs 1,415 and Rs. 1,425 per tonne to the contractors for transporting the waste to the Gorai and Shilphata plants respectively," said a senior civic official.

The contractors have been assigned work for a period of 21 years for collection, transportation, processing & disposal of C & D waste that is being generated in the city from ‘debris on call’ service and unclaimed debris. The BMC will also be appointing a consultant to supervise the commissioning of the plant, along with the civic officials.