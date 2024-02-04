Mumbai: Residents Skeptical As BMC Faces 5th Deadline For Andheri's Gokhale Bridge Opening On February 25

Gokhale Bridge | File

Fearing that the BMC will again miss the deadline to partially open Andheri's Gokhale bridge, local residents on Sunday carried out a reality check to verify the claim of opening one side of the bridge on February 25. The citizens felt that their fear might come true as some of the works are yet to be completed.

The fifth deadline of February 15 to partially open the key east-west connector was extended till February 25. Due to public pressure, civic officials are on toes to complete the work on war-footing. After multiple delays, once bitten, twice shy citizens have now started keeping a close watch on the work progress.

Residents voice concerns

Dhaval Shah from Lokhandwala Oshiwara Residents Association said, “With the road not ready and a flyover dug on the eastern side, how will it help to open the bridge on February 25? The second girder was planned to arrive in January, but no work has started on it.”

In a similar vein, Juhu resident and activist Zoru Bhathena said, “The concreting work on the bridge is in progress. The BMC might even open one side on February 25, but with so much pending works, what's the use of opening a portion of the bridge? We will once again send a letter to the municipal commissioner about the current status of the work.” A senior civic official assured that they will complete the work on time.

The bridge was shut on November 7, 2022, after being declared unsafe.