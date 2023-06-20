Mumbai News: BMC to Spend ₹132 Cr on Fixing Potholes | File Photo

Mumbai: As monsoon is just around the corner, the BMC has approved 17 proposals, worth Rs132 crore, to fix potholes of the city and suburbs. Few months ago, the civic body had allocated Rs50 lakh to each of the 24 administrative wards for the same purpose.

Needless to say that every year, the BMC faces severe criticism for poor roads. Hence, it's continuously taking several measures to improve roads as well as its image. One such prominent step includes taking over the Eastern and Western Express Highways from the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority for repairs. The BMC will shell out Rs140 crore and Rs90 crore, respectively, for patching both the highways.

Cold mix technology used until now

Until recently, the civic body was using cold mix technology for fixing potholes, but it turned out to be ineffective as the roads were damaged in heavy spells of rain. The BMC then switched to reactive asphalt and rapid hardening concrete methods for patching road craters.

According to the proposals, potholes in the city will be fixed with the reactive asphalt technique while rapid hardening concrete way will be used in suburbs.

Pointers :

Reactive asphalt method to be used in:

Santacruz

Bandra

Kurla

Chembur

Ghatkopar

Rapid hardening concrete way for areas in:

Andheri

Goregaon

Borivali

Dahisar

Malad