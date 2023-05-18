 Mumbai News: BMC in race against time to make expressways pothole-free
To make the city pothole-free, the BMC has undertaken the concretisation of 397 kilometers of roads at a cost of ₹6,080 crore this year

SHEFALI PARAB-PANDITUpdated: Thursday, May 18, 2023, 10:00 PM IST
Mumbai: Municipal Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal has instructed assistant and deputy commissioners to ensure that both eastern and western expressways are pothole-free. The BMC has undertaken maintenance work on Western Express Highway (WEH) and Eastern Express Highway.

The civic body took possession of both expressways from Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority in 2022.

BMC in a hurry to fill bad patches

To make the city pothole-free, the BMC has undertaken the concretisation of 397 kilometres of roads at a cost of ₹6,080 crore this year. Since monsoon is hardly a month away, the civic body has hurried to fill the bad patches.

This year along with the city roads, the civic authorities will also be responsible for the expressways. So the civic chief is himself ensuring that the WEH and EEH remain pothole-free.

Heavy machinery in action

The estimated cost for the maintenance work of both the highways is around ₹236 crore. Currently, the patches on the highways are filled with asphalt and concrete. Heavy machinery is being used for repair work of both the highways. The contractor is using four-metre-long machines to lay asphalt on the roads, said a civic official.

“For the first time we have undertaken maintenance and repair work on both the highways. So we are trying our best to give good results,” a civic ward official said.

