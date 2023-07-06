Mumbai News: BMC To Provide Shadu Clay, Free Spaces To Make Eco-Friendly Idols For Ganesh Festival

FPJ

Mumbai: To promote the creation of eco-friendly Ganesh idols, the civic body in Mumbai has announced measures to support idol makers. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will offer free spaces and necessary Shadu clay to idol makers on a first come, first serve basis.

In order to facilitate the registration of idol makers and stockists, the BMC has implemented a one-window system. This system, starting from Friday, allows for a simplified process for obtaining permissions from police, traffic police, and the fire brigade. This eliminates the need for separate applications for these permissions.

Guidelines for Eco-Friendly Idols

As per the new BMC guidelines, all household idols up to four feet in height must be made from shadu clay or other eco-friendly materials. Idol makers and stockists are required to seek prior permission from their local ward office for erecting shades and submit an undertaking to the BMC. The undertaking ensures that idols made and stored will be composed solely of clay or other environmentally friendly materials.

To further encourage idol makers, the BMC will provide free spaces for erecting shades and supply Shadu clay at no cost this year. For which they can apply online from July 7 to October 23.

Support for Idol Makers

"The idol makers and stockists will get online forms for permission from police, traffic police and Fire brigade in one window system, so that they don't have to apply separately for these permissions. Along with security deposit of Rs. 1000, they will also have to submit an undertaking that they will make or stock idols made of Shadu clay only. They will be allowed to use the place during Navratri Utsav too," a senior civic official said.

The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) issued guidelines in May 2020 banning the use of Plaster of Paris (POP) idols, citing their harmful impact on water bodies.

However, due to opposition from idol makers and the Sarvajink (Public) Ganeshotsav mandal, the BMC retracted its notice prohibiting all POP Ganesh idols last year.

This year, idols above four feet in height can be made from POP or other materials, as stated by a senior civic official.