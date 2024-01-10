 Mumbai News: BMC To Procure 1.25 Lakh Garbage Bins For ₹8 Crore For Dry & Wet Waste Segregation In City
The civic body has appealed to the housing societies to communicate with their respective wards if they require such bin.

SHEFALI PARAB-PANDITUpdated: Wednesday, January 10, 2024, 01:59 PM IST
article-image

Mumbai: The BMC will be buying 1.20 lakh garbage bins for segregation of wet and dry waste that will be distributed to 60,000 housing societies across the city.

BMC to directly distribute waste bins for all societies

Earlier, corporators would distribute garbage bins to housing societies. Since the term of the elected representatives ended in March 2022, the bins will now be distributed directly by the BMC. These bins will be of 120 litres each and can be attached to the BMC compactor when it arrives for collection of garbage. The civic body will spend ₹8 crores on the purchase of the bin.

article-image

BMC appeals to housing societies for waste segregation

"The housing societies can contact the solid waste management staff of the respective wards or can also write to the assistant municipal commissioner of the wards. We have also appealed to citizens to segregate their waste, which would reduce the garbage," said Sanjog Kabre, deputy municipal commissioner (also in charge of the solid waste department).

Mumbai guardian minister (suburbs) MangalPrabhat Lodha said, "The bins will also be distributed to slum areas if they approach their respective wards. We would also buy more bins if we receive demand from societies." The citizens can raise their demand on WhatsApp number 7030079777, he added.

article-image
