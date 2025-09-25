 Mumbai News: BMC To Develop 'Bhagwan Parshuram Lokshahi Udyan' At Reclaimed 6.9-Acre Charkop Naka Plot In Malad
Shefali Parab-PanditUpdated: Thursday, September 25, 2025, 10:44 PM IST
article-image
BMC to develop Bhagwan Parshuram Lokshahi Udyan on reclaimed Charkop Naka land in Malad | File Photo

Mumbai: Nearly two years after reclaiming a 6.9-acre encroached plot, the BMC will now develop the ‘Bhagwan Parshuram Lokshahi Udyan’ at Charkop Naka, Malad West. The park will feature an open-air theatre, modern play equipment, a multipurpose turf, and a dedicated playground, offering a much-needed recreational space for the community.

Encroached Plot Cleared in 2023 Drive

The 6.9-acre plot was previously occupied by 63 unauthorised furniture shops, many of which had expanded their footprint illegally, even utilising underground spaces for storage.

During an encroachment removal drive in October 2023, civic officials discovered the extent of the violations and immediately cleared the site. The BMC also undertook necessary groundwork to ensure the space remains accessible and preserved for public use.

Mumbai News: BMC To Develop 'Bhagwan Parshuram Lokshahi Udyan' At Reclaimed 6.9-Acre Charkop Naka Plot In Malad
Cultural Heritage and Modern Amenities

Although the initial plan was to develop a Vedic-themed park, the reclaimed land is now officially set to become Bhagwan Parshuram Lokshahi Udyan, with the foundation stone laid earlier this week. The Rs 8 crore project is fully funded by the BMC and is being implemented by its P/North ward.

"Designed as a vibrant recreational hub for residents of all ages, the park will blend cultural heritage with modern amenities. Its boundary walls will feature striking murals celebrating democracy and Bhagwan Parshuram, further enriching the park’s cultural and visual appeal," said an official.

