Mumbai News: BMC Slaps Fines On Matunga WR Division For Failing To Maintain Cleanliness Under 'Swachh Angan'

Mumbai: The BMC's G North official slapped a penalty on the Western railway for keeping their premises unclean at Matunga station on Monday. The civic ward has also collected a fine of ₹2.33 lakhs from more than 50 violators since December 4, 2023, under 'Swachh Angan' (clean premises) in Dadar, Dharavi, Mahim areas.

After issuing guidelines to reduce air pollution, the BMC initiated action on November 2023. As per the Cleanliness and Sanitation Bylaws, 2006, owners or occupiers may be fined ₹1,000 to ₹10,000 for not keeping the premises clean. The action was taken by the G North ward after an inspection on Monday.

"During our visit we noticed that the Matunga railway premises was not clean. Also, the toilet was unclean, and the drainage water overflowed outside on roads. We collected a fine of ₹1,000 for 'Swacch Angan. Our drive will continue, and we will inspect the Mahim area on Tuesday," said Iran Kazi, assistant engineer, G-North SWM department.

The G North ward has also undertaken a drive to discipline vegetable vendors in Dadar west. The civic officials are creating an awareness campaign among citizens and vendors to avoid dumping waste on roads and keep the area clean.