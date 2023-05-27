Mumbai News: BMC releases list of 226 buildings in 'very-dangerous' condition ahead of monsoon

Representative image | FPJ

In light of the upcoming monsoon season, the BMC on Friday released a list of 226 dilapidated buildings, which are in a “very dangerous” condition. The civic body issued a release, with a list of buildings in the C-1 category.

However, sources said that a total of 429 buildings across the city have been identified as dangerous for inhabitation. Of them, 193 buildings have been demolished, while court cases are pending against 101 structures. People residing in 82 buildings have been shifted to safe places whereas power and water connections of 27 buildings were snapped.

Western suburbs have highest number of unsafe structures

Of 226 structures, the western suburbs account for the highest 126, followed by eastern suburbs with 65 and 35 in the island city. The BMC has also appealed to citizens to vacate these buildings and move to safer locations as a precautionary measure.

The buildings have been declared "very dangerous and dilapidated" under section 354 of the BMC Act, 1888.

Utilities of dilapidated structures snapped

Citizens can access the list of buildings in C1 category on www.mcgm.gov.in portal. Earlier this month, civic chief Iqbal Singh Chahal had directed officials to cut water and power supply to dilapidated buildings.

Occupants of dangerous buildings should be served notices to vacate and alternative arrangements for their accommodation should be made. As per the orders of the Bombay High Court, the water supply of such dangerous buildings should be discontinued, Chahal had said during a meeting to review monsoon preparedness.