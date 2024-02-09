Mumbai News: BMC Plans Awareness Campaign In Housing Societies About Dry, Wet Waste Segregation

Mumbai: The BMC has undertaken a project to set up a compressed biogas (CBG) plant in Mumbai, which will process about 1,000 tonne of wet waste daily. However, with only 65% segregation of garbage at source, it will be challenging for the civic body to meet the target. To deal with this, the civic body has decided to create awareness in the housing societies about dry and wet waste segregation at source.

The BMC has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Mahanagar Gas Ltd (MGL) to set up a biogas plant in June 2023. The civic body will provide the land required for the plant and ensure the supply of the wet waste to it. The city generates about 6,300 tonne of dry and wet waste every day, of which about 3,500 tons is wet waste. The proposed plant will recycle about one-third of the wet waste generated in the city. The BMC will have to ensure that they deliver properly segregated wet waste to this plant. However, as per civic sources, only 65% of garbage is segregated at source.

“The plant is likely to be set up and made operational within a year. We have allocated five vehicles in each of the 25 administrative wards to collect wet waste. It will be challenging to ensure 100% segregation of wet and dry waste, which is currently only 65%. An agency will be appointed to create awareness, educate people, and arrange meetings with the office bearers of the housing societies,” said a civic official.

Dr Sudhakar Shinde, additional municipal commissioner said, “The civic body will be painting walls and beautifying flyovers as well as public places with messages to educate people about the importance of waste segregation.”