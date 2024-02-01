Mumbai News: BMC Plans 49 CCTV Cameras To Curb Illegal Debris

Representative Image

To nab people illegally dumping debris across the city, the BMC plans to install 49 CCTV cameras at 30 chronic spots. Special ward-level squads have been formed to keep an eye on such illegal activities and the BMC has also written to the state transport commissioner to cancel the registration of vehicles illegally dumping construction debris, but both the efforts have not yielded results.

With new cameras, feeds will be sent to ward control rooms to identify violators. As part of the pilot, cameras will be installed at Rajendra Nagar police chowky, Carter Road no. 5, Sukurwadi bus depot at Borivali East, Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Road and from the Seawood building to Adani Substation, Gorai-3 in Borivali West. The tender has been opened, and the installation process will be completed in a month.