 Mumbai News: BMC Plans 49 CCTV Cameras To Curb Illegal Debris
Mumbai News: BMC Plans 49 CCTV Cameras To Curb Illegal Debris

Special ward-level squads have been formed to keep an eye on such illegal activities

Rahul MUpdated: Thursday, February 01, 2024, 02:45 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image

To nab people illegally dumping debris across the city, the BMC plans to install 49 CCTV cameras at 30 chronic spots. Special ward-level squads have been formed to keep an eye on such illegal activities and the BMC has also written to the state transport commissioner to cancel the registration of vehicles illegally dumping construction debris, but both the efforts have not yielded results.

