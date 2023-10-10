Mumbai News: BMC Imposes Fines On Flower Market Vendors In Dadar For Illegal Waste Dumping

Dadar flower market | File pic

Mumbai: Despite numerous reminders, vendors at Meenatai Thackarey flower market in Dadar continue to dump flower waste on the roads. In response, the BMC has initiated strict actions, imposing fines on the violators. So far, 31 cases have been registered, and fines totaling Rs. 21,000 have been collected from vendors between October 7 and 10.

Steps taken by BMC

The BMC has permanently stationed a large compactor outside the flower market. Additionally, a designated area at the back of the market has been allocated for vendors to dispose of excess flower waste. Vendors have been instructed to maintain 120-liter bins in their shops to collect discarded flowers, which will then be deposited in the municipal vehicle stationed outside the market. Despite these measures, the civic team regularly finds flower waste dumped on the roads. Consequently, the solid waste management team from G North ward has increased vigilance and imposed fines on violators.

"We are currently issuing fines ranging from Rs. 100 to Rs. 1,000 for offenses such as dumping flower waste, garbage, allowing dirty water to flow outside, and not having bins outside shops/premises. If vendors hand over flower waste to the BMC, it can be recycled and converted into fertilizer or incense sticks," stated a civic official.

Following numerous complaints from citizens, the BMC has taken proactive steps to raise awareness among vendors about maintaining cleanliness on the roads outside Dadar railway station since last week.