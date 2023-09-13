Mumbai News: BMC Faces Shortfall in Providing Shadu Clay For Eco-Friendly Ganesh Idols

File

Mumbai : To encourage eco-friendly Ganeshotsav, the BMC assured to provide Shadu clay to the idol makers. However, only 450 metric tons of Shadu was made available while the demand was 650 metric tons. Around 85 idol makers have availed the facility of free pandal and clay.

The civic authorities issued guidelines in May mandating the use of eco-friendly Ganesh idols in every household as well as idols under four feet. They also assured to provide places free of cost and required Shadu clay on a first come first serve basis. However, they couldn't provide the Shadu on time and as per requirements, said Naresh Dahibavkar, president, Brihanmumbai Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Samanvay Samiti (BSGSS). "If the idol makers have got the required amount of Shadu clay in advance then more eco-friendly Ganesh idols could have been made. In the meeting held with the chief minister, Eknath Shinde, we requested him to take a meeting in advance next year, so that the preparations for eco-friendly idols can start early."

Nilkanth Rajam, an idol maker from Ghatkopar said, "The BMC's decision to provide Shadu was taken late, my demand was for 50 bags of Shadu clay, while I received 25 bags. But still I am grateful to the civic body and have managed what I got." Meanwhile, Ramakanth Biradar said, "We have received good response from the idol maker, we will fulfill the required demand." The BMC will also be setting up 191 artificial ponds to immerse Shadu and PoP idols below four feet. It can be extended to 250 ponds, said the civic sources.

As per civic officials, Shadu clay is largely available in Gujarat and Rajasthan. Around 30,000 idols could be made from the clay provided by the BMC. However, there are 12,000 Sarvajanik mandals and 2,50,000 households.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)