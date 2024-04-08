Mumbai News: BMC Conducts Deep Cleaning Drive Across City, Faces Criticism Over Neglected Areas

BMC | File pic

Mumbai: Under the leadership of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation Commissioner and Administrator, Dr. Bhushan Gagrani, a cleanliness campaign has been executed across various administrative divisions of Mumbai. The recent Deep Cleaning Drive, conducted on Saturday, April 6, 2024, witnessed remarkable achievements in ensuring a cleaner and more hygienic environment for the citizens.

Led by Additional Municipal Commissioner (Western Suburbs) Sudhakar Shinde, BMC's intensive cleanliness efforts have yielded impressive results. “During the month-long drive, a substantial amount of waste was collected, totaling 102 metric tonnes of garbage, 70 metric tonnes of waste, and 25 metric tonnes of bulky items. Moreover, a significant stretch of 634 kilometers of roads was thoroughly cleaned, demonstrating BMC's commitment to maintaining clean and accessible public spaces,” said AMC Shinde.

Sudhakar Shinde On BMC's Comprehensive Cleanliness Campaign

During the recent drive, various key areas across different circles were thoroughly cleaned, including Vitthaldas Thackeray Marg, Maharshi Karve Marg, Opera House Junction, Charni Road Station, and many others.

Sudhakar Shinde remarked, "Since the inception of the campaign, both BMC officials and citizens have been actively engaged. There's a growing awareness regarding maintaining cleanliness in the area. We're ensuring no area is overlooked, addressing not only main roads but also narrow lanes, chawls, slums, and buildings. As citizens witness tangible results post-cleanup, they're encouraged to sustain the cleanliness and are optimistic about enhancing the beauty of their surroundings."

Read Also Did BMC Lie About STP Water Usage In Deep Cleaning Drive?

Mixed Reactions To BMC's Clean-Up Drive

Apart from clearing dust from roads and footpaths, BMC also took action against unlicensed hoardings, disposed of abandoned vehicles, and cleaned public toilets and radar-free areas.

However, despite the campaign’s successes, it has faced criticism from local leaders and residents for allegedly neglecting areas that require urgent cleanup. Ramakant Rahate, former corporator of E ward, expressed discontent, stating, “This so-called clean-up drive is nothing but a waste of money, water, and resources. The focus seems to be solely on roads in affluent areas, while chawls and slums are being neglected. The corporation should redirect funds towards more beneficial endeavors like infrastructure improvement. Moreover, wastage of water, especially during summer when Mumbai faces water shortages, is unacceptable. Let’s prioritize water conservation and refrain from unnecessary spraying during this campaign.”