Did BMC Lie About STP Water Usage In Deep Cleaning Drive?

Deep Cleaning Drive Mumbai | Kalpesh Mhamunkar

Mumbai: As environmental issues continue to escalate in Mumbai, with air pollution and water scarcity plaguing its citizens, the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) has taken a proactive stance, urging action from authorities. MNS on Monday met with officials from the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) to address these challenges.

"In Mumbai, we've observed a lack of adherence to MPCB air mitigation norms in construction projects. It's frustrating to witness authorities failing to enforce these regulations effectively," said Jai Shringarpure, President of Maharashtra Navnirman Environment Sena.

"Our investigation into sewage treatment plants revealed startling discrepancies. With only one operational STP in Colaba, BMC's claims of using STP water for deep cleaning are dubious. Are Mumbaikars' lives being endangered by the use of untreated water, or is BMC sourcing from underground reserves?"

During the meeting with MPCB officials and MNS leaders, concerns were raised regarding the utilization of water for the BMC's Deep Cleaning Project. Doubts were cast on whether the water used for cleaning roads was sourced from Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs) as claimed, with suspicions that borewell water was being utilized instead. MPCB Chief also confirmed that they have been told by BMC that only STP water is being used for the cleaning drive.

Aabid Surti, founder of the Drop Dead foundation, has dedicated over seven decades to the noble cause of water conservation. Reflecting on the alarming trend of water wastage during deep cleaning drives, he lamented, “I recall my childhood in pre-independence Bombay, where tram roads were lavishly cleaned with water daily. However, the realization of water scarcity swiftly halted this practice. It's disheartening to witness history repeating itself, especially when many areas still struggle for potable water. With 2024 looming as an election year, this appears more like a political maneuver. We must address this misuse urgently.”

Meanwhile, a recent fire at the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's Pise water pumping station exacerbated the water crisis in Mumbai, impacting supply to various parts of the city. The incident drew condemnation from political figures like Shivsena UBT MLA Aaditya Thackeray, who criticized the wastage of water for road cleaning amidst water shortages.

Aaditya Thackeray on X "Today Mumbai faces a water cut. The courtesy goes to - the great nonsensical idea of “deep cleaning” by the most incapable cm of the khoke regime. @mybmc what is the cost per tanker for this nonsense?" Following the meeting with MPCB officials, Sandeep Deshpande, Secretary General of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena, expressed disappointment, stating, "It is very disappointing to see these government organizations taking this issue lightly."

He also warned of potential aggressive action by the MNS if regulatory bodies continue to downplay or neglect their responsibilities.