 Mumbai News: BMC's Cleanliness Drive Claims To Improve Air Quality For Mumbaikars
The BMC recently undertook a cleaning campaign across all 25 wards.

RUCHA KANOLKARUpdated: Friday, April 05, 2024, 12:59 AM IST
BMC office | File image

The BMC claims that its consistent deep clean drive in the city has resulted in the improvement of the air quality index (AQI). Through the cleanliness campaign, initiated in December 2023 across all administrative departments, the civic body asserts that the AQI is consistently below 100. Some areas even report levels as low as 70, it said. The campaign’s focus on spraying streets with water has led to a reduction in dust particles, consequently improving air quality, officials claimed.

BMC's Cleanliness Campaign Progress And Its Impact

A BMC official said they initiated the cleanliness campaign across all administrative departments in December 2023. “After nearly 18 weeks, there has been a reduction in air pollution indicators, and citizens have also expressed satisfaction with the improvement. Some departments conduct these drives monthly, while others do so bi-monthly, leading to an overall elevation in cleanliness standards,” the official said.

On March 30, the BMC undertook a cleaning campaign across all 25 wards. A total of 1,477 municipal employees participated in this initiative and 556km of road network was washed and 70 metric tonne of waste was collected.

