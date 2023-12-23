 Mumbai News: Biker Mows Down Woman On Her Way To Work In Aarey Colony
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai News: Biker Mows Down Woman On Her Way To Work In Aarey Colony

Mumbai News: Biker Mows Down Woman On Her Way To Work In Aarey Colony

Accused took the deceased to hospital, but she succumbed to her wounds

Megha KuchikUpdated: Saturday, December 23, 2023, 03:50 PM IST
article-image
Representational Image

Mumbai: A 45-year-old woman from Mankhurd was killed on Thursday after being hit by a motorcycle while on her way to work. According to the police, the fatal mishap took place at around 9.30am when Sharda alias Alimabi Walekar, who worked as a housekeeper, was crossing the road near unit no 22 bus stop in the Aarey Colony.

The accused, Mehadi Pradhan, 38, rammed into her while riding at a high speed. Owing to the impact of the collision, Walekar sustained serious injuries to her head and left hand, and lost consciousness. Pradhan took her to Trauma Care Hospital in Jogeshwari in an auto-rickshaw. However, the woman succumbed to her wounds and was declared dead at 12.45pm.

Later, Pradhan was arrested under the Indian Penal Code sections 279 (rash driving) and 304 (a) (causing death by negligence). Aarey sub police station senior Inspector Jagdish Deshmukh said that the body was handed over to Walekar's family after post-mortem.

Read Also
Mumbai News: Delhi Man Mowed Down By Truck On Jogeshwari–Vikhroli Link Road
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: MUCTA Demand CAG Audit Amid Allegations Of Financial Mismanagement In University

Mumbai: MUCTA Demand CAG Audit Amid Allegations Of Financial Mismanagement In University

Mumbai: BMC Issues Directions For Deep Cleaning Drives To Be Held On December 24; CM Shinde To...

Mumbai: BMC Issues Directions For Deep Cleaning Drives To Be Held On December 24; CM Shinde To...

‘Illegal’: Bombay HC Raps State Excise Department For Seizing Ethanol From JNPT, Directs...

‘Illegal’: Bombay HC Raps State Excise Department For Seizing Ethanol From JNPT, Directs...

Mumbai: 25-Year-Old Biker Dies After Getting Hit By Speeding Car On WEH In Borivali East

Mumbai: 25-Year-Old Biker Dies After Getting Hit By Speeding Car On WEH In Borivali East

Palghar: Vadhvan Port Public Hearing Sparks Environmental Concerns

Palghar: Vadhvan Port Public Hearing Sparks Environmental Concerns