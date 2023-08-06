Mumbai News: Bhayandar Bar Collapse Victim's Kin ₹ 4 Lakh

FPJ

A fortnight after the incident in which the front portion of a building collapsed in Bhayandar, the district administration handed over a cheque of Rs 4 lakh to the family of the deceased Durga Avdesh Ram. The deceased was a 45-year-old boot polisher who was buried alive under the debris.

The front portion of two bars in the ground-plus-three storeyed Nav-Kirti Estate, located opposite the east side of Bhayandar railway station had collapsed at around 10:30 am on July 20. While Ram was buried alive, four others were injured in the crash.

'Father died due to the greed of the bar owners'

Based on the complaint filed by Ram's son Purushottam Durga Ram, the Navghar police registered an offence under sections 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others), 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 304 (a) for causing death by negligence against the managing committee members of the society, occupancy certificate holder and owners of commercial establishment.

“My father died due to the greed of the bar owners who despite getting eviction notices did not vacate the building. Those responsible should be arrested.” said Purshottam Ram.

Kin of another victim gets compensation

Meanwhile a cheque of Rs 4 lakh was also handed over as compensation to the kin of Sunita Borges (45) who had succumbed to fatal injuries caused after a major portion of ceiling concrete of her independent house in Uttan collapsed as heavy rains lashed the city on 14, July. The cheques were handed over by legislator Geeta Jain in the presence of upper tehsildar Nilesh Gaund on Saturday.

Jain who had been constantly following up with the district authorities for immediate disbursal of compensation has assured her support and assistance in the future to the families of both the deceased.

Read Also Mumbai News: Girder Assembling Commences For Gokhale Bridge

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)