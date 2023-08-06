Mumbai News: Girder Assembling Commences for Gokhale Bridge; BMC Aims for Nov 2023 Opening | representative pic/ File

Mumbai: The BMC-appointed contractor has commenced the girder assembly work for the Gokhale bridge in Andheri. To expedite the work, a crane with a capacity of lifting materials up to 50 tons has been brought in.

Last week, around 62 tonnes of girders were transported from the Ambala factory to the Andheri site. In July, heavy rain in North India caused waterlogging at the Ambala factory in Haryana, leading to a delay in sending the girders to Mumbai.

These girders are fabricated structures that will be assembled on-site before their final launch.

Civic officials report that the intensity of rain is now low, allowing them to target fixing the girders within a month. For this purpose, they have engaged a crane with a huge carrying capacity.

BMC also aims to open one arm of the Gokhale bridge by November 2023.