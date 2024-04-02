Mumbai News: Battle For Wilson College Gymkhana Intensifies As Students, Staff, And Alumni Launch Online Petition

Wilson College | File pic

Amid the legal battle to reclaim the Wilson College Gymkhana, the students, staff and alumni of the college have started an online petition to “save the historic gymkhana”. Around 2500 people have signed the online petition expressing disappointment in allocating the gymkhana to the Jain organisation.

On March 16, the Maharashtra cabinet announced that the 1.02 lakh-square-feet Wilson College Gymkhana ground will be handed over to the Jain International Organisation to build a Jain Gymkhana. Following the announcement, there have been allegations against the college’s management John Wilson Education Society of deliberately letting its lease to expire.

Writ petition in Bombay High Court

While the United Church of North India Trust Association, which owns the lease has filed a writ petition in the Bombay High Court challenging the cancellation of the college’s lease, an online petition has been started to save the gymkhana.

On Monday, the students, staff and alumni of Wilson School and College and St. Columba School started the petition on change.org expressing deep concerns and disapproval over the cancellation of lease. The petition also expressed disappointment on the swiftness shown by the state government to allocate the gymkhana grounds to the jain organisation.

“The gymkhana has stood as a symbol of sportsmanship, community engagement, and cultural heritage for generations. It has been a hub for students, alumni, and local residents alike, fostering a sense of belonging and camaraderie. This gymkhana has played a pivotal role in nurturing talent, promoting physical fitness, and instilling values of teamwork and discipline,” read the petition.

Students, current and former teachers, alumni, and institutions such as Wilson School, St. Columba School, and Wilson College have joined forces in this campaign with backing from the Christian Reform United People Association, an organisation dedicated to uncovering corruption within the Protestant and Anglican churches in Maharashtra.

The petition further added that, “Recent allegations that the management of the college deliberately allowed the institution’s lease on its gymkhana to expire has distressed the students and alumni of the college. Its closure would not only rob individuals of these opportunities but also diminish the vibrant spirit of our community. By signing this online petition, we stand united in our commitment to safeguarding the legacy of the Wilson College Gymkhana and preserving it as a beacon of sporting excellence and community enrichment for generations to come.”