Mumbai News: Bandra Building’s Cat Sterilisation Initiative Sets Example For Humane Stray Care

Sausan Bukhari in her Bandra battery, Galaxy apartment (extreme left) | FPJ Photos

Around two years ago, Galaxy Apartments near Bandra Bandstand faced a dilemma over a dozen stray cats living in its compound. While residents were regularly feeding the animals, the frequent litters created an ethical and logistical challenge. The cats were scratching vehicles and risked being run over, but residents were unwilling to relocate them.

Residents Partner with NGO for Sterilisation Drive

A few months ago, the residents sought help from Save Our Strays (SoS), a not-for-profit organisation that runs a cat sterilisation centre in Juhu. The residents collectively spent nearly ₹20,000 sterilising and vaccinating the adult cats. Some injured and ill animals were also treated during the process.

One resident repurposed a garage into a cat shelter where the animals could safely rest and eat. The building’s managing committee also agreed to allocate a portion of its annual budget for the care and sterilisation of cats, including future litters once they reach adulthood.

Mumbai’s Hidden Cat Population

Mumbai is estimated to have around 90,000 stray dogs, but according to Kiran Shekar, trustee of SoS, the city’s cat population is even larger.

“This is because cats are not as visible as dogs. Also, dog sterilisation programmes began much earlier. I was the first to set up a cat sterilisation centre,” said Shekar. “Cats suffer more than dogs because they face a higher risk of being injured or killed by vehicles.”

Feeder Support Essential for Cat Sterilisation

Sausan Bukhari, a Bandra resident who posted about the successful initiative at Galaxy Apartments, said cats are harder to catch than dogs.

“For these reasons, cat catchers need feeders to help lure the animals,” said Bukhari, who cares for around eight cats in a cattery built in her garage.

Positive Impact on Community and Cats

Bukhari noted that the Galaxy Apartments project is a model for other housing societies to emulate.

“Residents say the cats are now calmer, with less scratching and no noisy fights. Sterilised cats don’t feel the need to mate and are less likely to allow new cats into their territory,” she explained.

She added that several buildings, restaurants, and gymnasiums in Bandra are adopting resident cats. “It’s expensive but permanent. Similarly, if every building adopts two stray dogs, we can solve the problem. The key is to change mindsets, which is the hardest part,” Bukhari said.

Sterilisation, Not Relocation, Is the Way Forward

Commenting on the Supreme Court’s stance on relocating stray dogs and cattle, Shekar reiterated, “The only effective solution is to sterilise and reduce the stray population.