Mumbai News: At City Airport, 49,000 Pax Forgot Items This Year

Mumbai: From January to November, this year, 49,485 lost articles found their way into the custody of the Lost and Found Department at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA).

These articles ranged from everyday essentials to precious belongings. Among these, 8,201 were returned to passengers while 41,284 articles remained unclaimed.

The top categories of items found include earphones, chargers, spectacles, jackets, and belts. The department also recorded 925 perishable articles in the same year.

The department is reaching out to passengers by identifying their contact details on items such as bags, wallets, AADHAR cards, and mobile phones. Once their ownership is verified, the items are promptly handed over to the rightful owner.

Electronic items are retained for up to 90 days before being transferred to the Customs department. To ensure the safety and security of lost items, electronic articles are securely stored in lockers, while bags and other belongings are organized with proper labelling and tagging.

Contact for help:

Terminal 1: +91 9930144272

Terminal 2: +91 9619050580, +91 8879992371