Mumbai News: App-Based Cab, Auto Drivers Launch 'Modiji Suniye' Campaign; Massive Protest Planned Against Ola, Uber And Rapido At Azad Maidan On Sept 30

App-Based Cab, Auto Drivers Launch 'Modiji Suniye' Campaign; Massive Protest Planned Against Ola, Uber And Rapido At Azad Maidan On Sept 30 | Representative Image

Mumbai: In a strong protest against app-based cab service providers like Ola, Uber, and Rapido, hundreds of app-based auto-rickshaw and cab drivers from across the city have come together for the "Modiji Suniye" campaign.

They say these companies are not following government rules. The campaigners are also planning a major protest at Azad Maidan in Mumbai on September 30, during PM Modi’s visit to the city.

Campaign Gains Citywide Momentum

The campaign, which has been gaining strong traction over the past few weeks, is being actively promoted by app-based cab and auto drivers. Stickers, banners, and loudspeakers bearing the "Modiji Suniye" message can now be seen on rickshaws and taxis across the city.

Unprecedented Show of Strength Expected

"The campaign is set to culminate in a massive protest at Azad Maidan in Mumbai on September 30, coinciding with Prime Minister Modi’s visit to the city. Organizers have promised an unprecedented show of strength, calling it a protest "like never before in the past or future." said Keshav Nana Kshirsagar leader of app based cab and rikshaw drivers.

Demands for Rule Enforcement and Livelihood Protection

Drivers and their unions allege that companies like Ola, Uber, and Rapido have continued to operate without adhering to state transport rules, causing severe financial distress to traditional drivers. They are demanding stricter enforcement of existing laws, a level playing field, and protection of their livelihoods.

Also Watch:

Questioning Government’s Role

“The biggest question before us today is whether companies like Ola, Uber, and Rapido are bigger than the Constitution and the government elected by the people. We pity the government officers who are left helpless, as ministers himself accept sponsorships from the very companies against whom FIRs are registered by these officers,” further added Kshirsagar.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/