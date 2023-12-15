Mumbai News: Anti-Narcotics Cell Nabs 4 Selling Drugs In Badlapur & Raigad; Contraband Worth ₹5 Cr Seized | Pixabay/ Representative Image

Mumbai: The Anti-Narcotics Cell of the Navi Mumbai police has arrested four persons for selling narcotics and recovered contraband worth Rs5.39 crore. Acting on a tip-off, the police arrested a person and recovered 61.09gm of contraband of narcotic substance ephedrine (MD) worth Rs6.1 lakh from Shirdhone village on Mumbai-Goa highway on December 3.

3 Held In Badlapur, 1 Nabbed In Khalapur

On investigating further, the police arrested three more persons from Badlapur in Thane and Khalapur in Raigad. The accused were running a manufacturing unit in Dheku and Umbre villages in Raigad. The police have sealed the units and seized MD along with 330lt of chemicals and 25kg powder used to manufacture the drug. Two four-wheelers used by the accused to transport the drugs have also been seized by the police.

Until now, the police have seized drugs worth Rs5.39 crore, besides material worth Rs45 lakh, used for manufacturing the drug. The police have registered a case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

Another Drug Bust In Maharashtra

The Mumbai Crime Branch has seized drugs valued at Rs 16 crore during a raid on a drug factory in Solapur. The primary suspect in this case was arrested on Thursday.

According to the officer, the Crime Branch was searching for Ramagoud Chandrayyagoud Idagi, also known as Raju Gouda, in connection with a drugs case worth Rs 16 crore. A few days ago, the Solapur local police had arrested Gouda under the NDPS Act, and he is currently in judicial custody.

A Crime Branch official stated that in October, drugs worth Rs 16 crore were discovered during a raid on a factory in MIDC, Solapur. Raju Gouda, a resident of Telangana, will be produced in court on Friday for remand.