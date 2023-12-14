Mumbai News: Crime Branch Recovers Drugs Worth ₹30 Lakh; 2 Held In Ghatkopar |

Mumbai: The Anti Narcotics Cell (ANC) of the Mumbai Crime Branch arrested two drug peddlers from the Ghatkopar area and recovered MD drugs worth Rs 30 lakh on Wednesday. The drugs were seized by the Worli unit of ANC.

"Mumbai Crime Branch arrested two drug peddlers and recovered drugs worth Rs 30 lakhs from Ghatkopar area. The police registered a case against both of them under the NDPS Act and presented them in court, where the court sent them to police custody till December 14. Further investigation underway," Mumbai Crime Branch police said.

According to Mumbai police, the Worli Unit of Anti Narcotics Cell was patrolling near Ghatkopar station, when two persons were seen moving suspiciously. When the police searched both of them, MD drugs were recovered from them. Its price is Rs 30 lakh in the international market.

The police registered a case against both of them under the NDPS Act and presented them in court. The court sent them to police custody till December 14. The police are conducting an investigation.

Arrests Made In Odisha A Day Ago

Mumbai Crime Branch has arrested two persons including an intestate drug kingpin and his aide from Odisha in connection to a ganja seizure case, officials said on Wednesday.

According to officials, Laxmikant Pradhan, a most wanted interstate drug kingpin and his co-associate, Bidhadhar Pradhan, were arrested from Odisha in an 1820 kg ganja case worth Rs 3.85 crore.

Lata Sutar, a senior police inspector with the Ghatkopar anti-narcotics cell (ANC) said that in this case seven accused were absconding. The accused used to hide in Hyderabad, Telangana, Odisha, and Nepal by changing identities.

On December 12, 2021, Ghatkopar ANC got reliable information about interstate drug peddlers with truck movement. They laid a trap in the Vikroli east area and arrested two persons with possession of 1820 kg worth Rs 4 cr ganja, she said. A case under relevant sections of the NDPS Act, 1985 was against them.