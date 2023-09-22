Mumbai News: Advocates Submit Complaint Over Crowd Safety Concerns at Lalbaugcha Raja Ganesh Mandal | Vijay Gohil

Mumbai: Two advocates from the Bombay High Court have sent a written complaint to the Mumbai Police Commissioner after a video went viral depicting a stampede-like situation outside the Lalbaugcha Raja Ganesh mandal on Wednesday. The letter, authored by Advocate Ashish Rai and Advocate Pankajkumar Mishra, states that the fourth gate for darshan, Chiwda Galli, lacks police presence as all personnel are deployed at the "VIP gates" instead. Chiwda Galli serves as the entry gate for commoners. Currently, 800 policemen, two deputy commissioners of police, and one additional police commissioner are stationed at the Mandal. This count does not include the additional forces deployed on weekends when the rush increases.

VIP gates well-manned by police

In the video, thousands of devotees can be seen swarming around the existing barricades, with many falling over each other. There was even a moment where a baby appeared to fall from someone's arms but was rescued just in time. Despite the cramped spaces and limited security, the mandal visibly attracted a heavy crowd eager to catch a glimpse of Lord Ganpati.

The letter further emphasizes that the three other gates designated for VVIP visits for Mukhdarshan (view of the face) and Charansparsh (touching the feet of the Lord) have substantial police deployment, whereas the gate for commoners has none. Chiwda Galli, as mentioned, has devotees waiting for darshan for 24 to 48 hours, with long queues comprising people of all ages, including children, women, and the elderly.

The two advocates have urged the commissioner not to discriminate against devotees, whether VVIPs or commoners, and to provide them all with a safe, secure atmosphere during their darshan. An estimated 7 to 8 lakh people or devotees visit this pandal every day, a number that rises to 12 to 13 lakhs during weekends, annually