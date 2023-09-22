Ganeshotsav 2023: Sunny Leone Visits Mumbai's Lalbaugcha Raja Barefoot With Husband

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 22, 2023

Actress Sunny Leone visited Mumbai's iconic Lalbaugcha Raja to offer prayers on September 22

Photos by Varinder Chawla

Sunny's husband Daniel Weber also visited the pandal with the actress to seek blessings

The couple was seen arriving barefoot at the pandal

While Sunny wore a pink traditional Indian outfit, Daniel was spotted in green kurta and white pyjama

They were all smiles as the prayed to Lord Ganesha and posed for photographs

On the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, Sunny had shared a picture with Daniel and their children. She wrote, "Happy Ganesh Chaturthi!! May Lord Ganesha bless us all with good health and happiness"

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sunny was last seen in Anurag Kashyap's film Kennedy

